Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $16,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,041,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 663,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 350,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.11. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

