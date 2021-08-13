Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.
RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.
Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 783.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,857 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 55.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
