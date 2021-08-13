Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 783.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 141,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,857 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 55.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.