Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Seer alerts:

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00. Seer has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.04.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seer will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its position in Seer by 317.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Seer by 832.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 201,942 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.