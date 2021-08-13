Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZURVY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

ZURVY stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

