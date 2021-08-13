Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,283 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of GoPro worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,432,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $1,164,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in GoPro during the first quarter worth $1,583,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 197.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 263.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,353.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,221. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

