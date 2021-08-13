Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Black Knight worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

BKI opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

