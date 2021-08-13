Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 935,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 456,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 398,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CII opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

