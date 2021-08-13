Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APEMY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

