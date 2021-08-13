Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APEMY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. 456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $63.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

