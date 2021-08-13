Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 32,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,958. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.