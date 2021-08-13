Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADRNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 32,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,958. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
