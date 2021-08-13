Morgan Stanley Sells 1,327,707 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,613,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,327,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wipro were worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 35.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 811,641 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after buying an additional 655,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WIT opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

