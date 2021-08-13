Morgan Stanley Sells 13,308 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,308 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.84% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $66.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

