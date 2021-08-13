Morgan Stanley Sells 16,238 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of ALLETE worth $16,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 333.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 260.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALE opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $73.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

