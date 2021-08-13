Morgan Stanley Sells 193,794 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.67% of CVR Partners worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the first quarter worth about $338,000. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UAN opened at $57.80 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $617.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

