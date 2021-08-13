Morgan Stanley Sells 222,256 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 222,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4,986.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 205,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 201,470 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,387,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 108.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3,195.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the period.

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

