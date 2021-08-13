Morgan Stanley Sells 27,075 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.16% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $16,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.72. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

