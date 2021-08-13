Morgan Stanley Sells 40,934 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Catalent worth $15,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $6,114,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $1,259,037.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $120.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.74. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

