Morgan Stanley Sells 65,630 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,630 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of SEI Investments worth $16,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

