Morgan Stanley Sells 76,630 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Deluxe worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in Deluxe by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Deluxe by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $4,062,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $42.41 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

