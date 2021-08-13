Morgan Stanley Sells 77,616 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Community Bank System worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $33,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,931,000 after purchasing an additional 279,040 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $9,285,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,709,000 after purchasing an additional 71,181 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $75.53 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

