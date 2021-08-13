Morgan Stanley Sells 8,680 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.16% of Calavo Growers worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,683,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 79,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $919.74 million, a PE ratio of 200.05 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.