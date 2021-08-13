Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of LCI Industries worth $16,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 209,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,865 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

LCI Industries stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

