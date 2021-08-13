MotaCoin (MOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $2,442.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 69,612,399 coins and its circulating supply is 53,932,956 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

