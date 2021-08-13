MotaCoin Price Tops $0.0276 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $2,859.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About MotaCoin

MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 69,619,170 coins and its circulating supply is 53,939,710 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MotaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

