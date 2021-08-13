MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $15.94 on Friday. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

