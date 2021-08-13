MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of MTR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTCPY opened at $17.48 on Friday. MTR has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98.

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

