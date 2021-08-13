Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $1.62

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $107,355.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00151335 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.78 or 1.00137272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.78 or 0.00853241 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

