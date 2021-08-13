Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MURGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of MURGY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.27. 423,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

