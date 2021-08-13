MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the July 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59. MV Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

