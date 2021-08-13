My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits One Day Volume of $7.38 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.64 or 0.00014276 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $45.69 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00142698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00152322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,515.23 or 0.99965965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00866268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

