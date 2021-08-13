Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Down 94.8% in July

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the July 15th total of 390,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,864,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYCOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 863,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

