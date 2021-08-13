Myriad Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9,362.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and $9,362.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,793,369,500 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

