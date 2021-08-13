Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.04

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 33771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $518.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

