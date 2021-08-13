NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $47.70

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.70 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 48,225 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £25.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NAHL Group plc will post 1839.5084162 EPS for the current year.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

