Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Up 28.3% Over Last Week

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.29 million and $55,443.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 28.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00139068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.55 or 0.99814190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00860316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

