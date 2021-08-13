Name Change Token Price Hits $0.0498 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $337,504.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.81 or 0.00886177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00105982 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001975 BTC.

About Name Change Token

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 45,972,751 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

