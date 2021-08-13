Name Changing Token Trading 14.9% Higher This Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.44 or 0.00898616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00115437 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

