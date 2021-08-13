Nano Market Cap Achieves $895.37 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $895.37 million and approximately $86.70 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.72 or 0.00014082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,716.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,315.40 or 0.06948113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.00385982 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $650.21 or 0.01362655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00134252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.00566998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00347249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.37 or 0.00300464 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

