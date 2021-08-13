Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.80 ($0.26). Nanoco Group shares last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.24), with a volume of 1,750,662 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.53. The company has a market capitalization of £56.25 million and a P/E ratio of -10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.51.

Nanoco Group Company Profile (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD) and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots, which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and ÂµLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color film, an optical film for use in colour conversion applications; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; copper indium gallium diselenide/sulfide and copper indium diselenide/sulfide nanoparticles for solar spectrum applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.