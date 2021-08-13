NAOS Finance Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and $790,711.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00138686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,421.22 or 0.99835724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.87 or 0.00855683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

