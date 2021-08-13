NaPoleonX 1-Day Volume Tops $60.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $60.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.06 or 0.00887051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00105065 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001952 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NPX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

