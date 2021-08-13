National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Australia Bank in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NABZY. Zacks Investment Research cut National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NABZY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.91.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

