National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dexterra Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

DXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.04.

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$7.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$473.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$4.39 and a one year high of C$7.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.96%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

