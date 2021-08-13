National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.40.

H stock opened at C$31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.54. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.