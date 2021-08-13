National Bank Financial Comments on Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $106.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after acquiring an additional 262,546 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

