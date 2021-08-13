National Bank Financial Comments on CAE Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

NYSE:CAE opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CAE by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CAE by 50.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

