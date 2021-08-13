National Bank Financial Cuts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$3.25

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.47.

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$2.30. 499,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.27. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, with a total value of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

