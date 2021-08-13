National Bank Financial Raises Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$39.50

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

AND has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.67.

AND traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,129. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 41.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$95.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

