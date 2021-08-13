National Bank Financial Raises Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target to C$17.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOM.U. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.63.

HOM.U traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$15.35. 59,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,954. The company has a market cap of C$465.60 million and a P/E ratio of 13.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.41. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.39 and a 1 year high of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

In other news, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$74,971.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,004,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,599,328.60. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 955,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,060,040.70. Insiders bought 89,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,637 over the last quarter.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

