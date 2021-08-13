National Bank Financial Weighs in on CAE Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CAE to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.67.

CAE stock opened at C$36.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19. The company has a market cap of C$10.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.77. CAE has a 1-year low of C$18.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.