National Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AGGZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.40. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

